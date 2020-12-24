Thursday, December 24, 2020 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yatani, has said the National Treasury will provide money for a referendum to implement the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) proposals.

Speaking on Wednesday, Yatani said the government cannot fail to get resources for whatever it treats as a top priority.

“All the time we have money against as many demands. We can forego some expenditure, projects or programmes,” the CS said.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has said the referendum will cost Sh14 billion.

However, ODM leader Raila Odinga has disputed the amount and has embarked on a call for further reduction of election costs.

The Treasury last Thursday approved Sh93.7 million for the IEBC to verify 4.4 million signatures supporting the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The Bill creates posts of the prime minister and two deputies, leader of the official opposition, and proposes MPs to be appointed ministers – changes which require a referendum to implement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST