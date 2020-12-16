Wednesday, December 16, 2020 – The war between parliamentarians and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has taken a twist after MPs and Senators moved to court to appeal a ruling in which they were asked to refund a whopping Sh2.7 billion they illegally awarded themselves.

In their appeal, the lawmakers are seeking to stop the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) from plans to recover Ksh2.25 million paid to each lawmaker as house allowance.

They also want the commission stopped from instituting the recovery process until the case is heard and determined.

The lawmakers have claimed that their output will be affected if they are forced to return allowances they awarded themselves illegally.

The MPs argued that if the money is recovered immediately, it would affect their well-being.

“The judgement has immediate grave impacts on the independence of Parliament as an arm of government, especially in view of the findings of the High Court in the impugned judgment that SRC is empowered to cap the remunerable meetings of parliamentary committees.”

“The Applicants (MPs) are at pains and are apprehensive that the Respondents (SRC) may move for the immediate execution of the decree of the High Court to recover in full from the salaries and allowances of each MP,” claimed the lawmakers in court papers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST