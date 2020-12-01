Tuesday, December 1, 2020 – Several Nairobi MCAs have now distanced themselves from signatures in the motion tabled to impeach Governor Mike Sonko, saying the signatures presented were for a past function.

Led by nominated MCA Sylvia Museiya, the MCAs noted that some were even coerced and threatened to sign the notice of motion to impeach Sonko.

“Thursday they tabled a notice of motion purported to have been supported by 86 signatures…we are here to make it clear that the signatures they purported to have were not signed by members for impeachment.”

“They collected those signatures from a Kamukunji we held before and the few they managed to collect through coercion and duress could only add up to 17,” Sylvia said.

This comes even as Sonko is expected to appear before the assembly this week to defend himself against all the allegations raised before him in the motion.

He is accused of graft, mental incapacity, gross violation of the constitution, abuse of office, crimes and national laws and gross misconduct.

Sonko’s impeachment is said to have the blessings of both President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST