Monday December 14, 2020 – Amani National Congress (ANC) leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has called for the hasty conclusion to the BBI process for Kenya to move forward.

Speaking yesterday at the Friends Church Ofafa Jericho in Makadara Constituency, Nairobi, Mudavadi likened BBI to a boil that just had to be pricked for the body to heal.

“We have been talking about BBI for two-and-a-half years.”

“We cannot talk about it forever.”

“The boil is ripe now.”

“Let us lance the boil until it all comes out so that we can have healing.”

“We must now prick the boil for us to heal,” Mudavadi told the congregants.

“When the second report of the BBI came out, we had a problem and we called for amendments.”

“We did not waver.”

“Now, 80 percent of our issues have been addressed and we want to finish with BBI and get back to recovering our economy,” he stated.

