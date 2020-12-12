Saturday, December 12, 2020 – Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, has urged the Msambweni electorate to ensure ODM’s candidate, Omar Boga, wins the by-election slated for next week.

Speaking on Friday when he pitched camp at Msambweni, Raila, who is also the ODM party leader, said if Boga wins it will be a huge win for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

“The by-election is a test for the BBI report and as a party that supports the constitutional changes in the country, we have to win this seat by a margin of 80 to 90 percent,” Raila said

The former Prime Minister said the BBI is important as it will solve a myriad of problems facing the country such as graft and perennial violence during presidential polls.

Raila was accompanied by Senators Mohammed Faki (Mombasa) and Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi), Issah Juma Boy (Kwale), Kwale Woman Representative, Zuleikha Juma, and a host of Mombasa and Kwale MCAs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST