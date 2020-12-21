Monday, December 21, 2020 – Kenyans are now on their own after doctors officially commenced their strike today following failed talks between the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU).

Speaking at the beginning of the strike, KMPDU Secretary-General, Chibanzi Mwachonda, vowed to continue the strike until the Government meets their demands on PPE, risk allowance and comprehensive medical cover.

“It is very difficult to let our members continue working in very difficult conditions without implementable action.”

“So what we need right now is action from the various Government agencies to basically implement what is on the table,” Mwachonda stated.

The doctors’ union joined nurses and clinical officers who have been on strike for the last two weeks.

The union declared that no amount of intimidation and threats would make doctors go back to work.

They added that court orders would not stop them from dying or getting infections.

“It’s about the safety and welfare of the doctors.”

“The country’s fight against the coronavirus will be affected if doctors walkout but we have no choice,” Chibanzi added.

During the weekend, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe directed County Governments to advertise vacancies for health workers who are on strike.

He urged the over 8,000 unemployed nurses to apply for the vacancies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST