Job Title: WASH Expert Facilitator
Company Profile: SoCha (a portmanteau of Social and Change) is an independent Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (ME&L) firm that provides bespoke solutions to social challenges.
Since our inception in 2010, we have grown into a fully-fledged ME&L services firm that specializes in advancing innovative methodologies and changing the way donors find solutions to social problems.
Background: To support USAID/Kenya East Africa seeks to advance what self-reliance means for Kenya and the broader region.
To support USAID/KEA to align programming toward promoting self-reliance outcomes, SoCha LLC implements a two-year (optional third year) mission support program to enable USAID to pivot into this journey to self-reliance (J2SR).
The Mission Support for the Journey toSelf-Reliance Pivot (MSP) supports USAID/KEA to understand context, align programs, collect data, understand complexity, and apply learning to program adaptation.
To better understand and develop innovative solutions with public, private, for-profit, and nonprofit partners USAID/KEA released a Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) in November 2020.
This BAA is a competitive and collaborative process that guides how USAID will co-create activities in western Kenya to address water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) challenges. Local and international partners will be invited to participate in a series of workshops to be held in February 2021.
USAID requests the assistance of the Mission Support for the Journey to Self-Reliance Pivot (MSP) to work with USAID/KEA to design and execute two multi-day virtual co-creation workshops with stakeholders.
Scope of Work: The MSP program, implemented by SoCha LLC, seeks a consultant to serve as a short-term co-creation facilitator to support USAID WASH activity co-creation workshops. MSP seeks to engage a WASH Expert Facilitator to collaborate with MSP staff and USAID/KEA to design, plan, and execute two separate multi-day virtual co-creation workshops to address WASH challenges in western Kenya.
Roles and Responsibilities
To plan and execute two separate multi-day virtual co-creation workshops the WASH Expert Facilitator will collaborate with MSP staff to
- Support the USAID/KEA WASH team to develop and finalize two multi-day workshop agenda;
- Prepare detailed facilitation plans for the workshops, and continuously update facilitation plans as the workshops progress;
- Prepare workshop materials, including workshop session slides, instructions, participant worksheets;
- Consolidate workshop presentations from participants and produce overall workshop slide decks, including integration of Mentimeter or similar participation tools where appropriate;
- Prepare and host virtual workshop meeting spaces (share links with USAID);
- Facilitate the overall workshops, including question and answer sessions and group discussions, control break out rooms;
- Assist MSP and the workshop rapporteur to gather appropriate workshop outputs as required to assemble the workshop proceedings report, and
- Conduct two after-action reviews to reflect on lessons learned and advise USAID on future co-creation workshops.
Deliverables for each multi-day
- Workshop materials: slides, worksheets
- Workshop session facilitation
- Workshop after-action review
Qualifications and experience
- Experience in water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH).
- Experience designing and facilitating activity or project design workshops preferred; experience designing and facilitating donor and stakeholder workshops required.
- Experience working with USAID.
- Experience in East Africa, Kenya preferred.
- Understanding of USAID program cycle and USAID activity design processes.
- Experience working with and securing sensitive information.
- Bachelor’s degree in related field, Master’s preferred.
- Five years or more of professional experience working in the development sector preferred.
- Experience designing and facilitating virtual workshops and meetings is highly preferred.
LOE or Contract Length: The consultant is expected to start working in January 2021 for a period of approximately 9-12 days LOE, lasting through the end of February 2021.
How to Apply:
To lodge an application, please lodge CV via the following link: https://jobs.socha.net/msp-wash-expert-facilitator/.
Applications closes on the 8th January 2021
For any other queries please email us at: recruit@socha.net