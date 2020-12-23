Job Title: WASH Expert Facilitator

Company Profile: SoCha (a portmanteau of Social and Change) is an independent Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (ME&L) firm that provides bespoke solutions to social challenges.

Since our inception in 2010, we have grown into a fully-fledged ME&L services firm that specializes in advancing innovative methodologies and changing the way donors find solutions to social problems.

Background: To support USAID/Kenya East Africa seeks to advance what self-reliance means for Kenya and the broader region.

To support USAID/KEA to align programming toward promoting self-reliance outcomes, SoCha LLC implements a two-year (optional third year) mission support program to enable USAID to pivot into this journey to self-reliance (J2SR).

The Mission Support for the Journey toSelf-Reliance Pivot (MSP) supports USAID/KEA to understand context, align programs, collect data, understand complexity, and apply learning to program adaptation.

To better understand and develop innovative solutions with public, private, for-profit, and nonprofit partners USAID/KEA released a Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) in November 2020.

This BAA is a competitive and collaborative process that guides how USAID will co-create activities in western Kenya to address water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) challenges. Local and international partners will be invited to participate in a series of workshops to be held in February 2021.

USAID requests the assistance of the Mission Support for the Journey to Self-Reliance Pivot (MSP) to work with USAID/KEA to design and execute two multi-day virtual co-creation workshops with stakeholders.

Scope of Work: The MSP program, implemented by SoCha LLC, seeks a consultant to serve as a short-term co-creation facilitator to support USAID WASH activity co-creation workshops. MSP seeks to engage a WASH Expert Facilitator to collaborate with MSP staff and USAID/KEA to design, plan, and execute two separate multi-day virtual co-creation workshops to address WASH challenges in western Kenya.

Roles and Responsibilities

To plan and execute two separate multi-day virtual co-creation workshops the WASH Expert Facilitator will collaborate with MSP staff to

Support the USAID/KEA WASH team to develop and finalize two multi-day workshop agenda;

Prepare detailed facilitation plans for the workshops, and continuously update facilitation plans as the workshops progress;

Prepare workshop materials, including workshop session slides, instructions, participant worksheets;

Consolidate workshop presentations from participants and produce overall workshop slide decks, including integration of Mentimeter or similar participation tools where appropriate;

Prepare and host virtual workshop meeting spaces (share links with USAID);

Facilitate the overall workshops, including question and answer sessions and group discussions, control break out rooms;

Assist MSP and the workshop rapporteur to gather appropriate workshop outputs as required to assemble the workshop proceedings report, and

Conduct two after-action reviews to reflect on lessons learned and advise USAID on future co-creation workshops.

Deliverables for each multi-day

Workshop materials: slides, worksheets

Workshop session facilitation

Workshop after-action review

Qualifications and experience

Experience in water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH).

Experience designing and facilitating activity or project design workshops preferred; experience designing and facilitating donor and stakeholder workshops required.

Experience working with USAID.

Experience in East Africa, Kenya preferred.

Understanding of USAID program cycle and USAID activity design processes.

Experience working with and securing sensitive information.

Bachelor’s degree in related field, Master’s preferred.

Five years or more of professional experience working in the development sector preferred.

Experience designing and facilitating virtual workshops and meetings is highly preferred.

LOE or Contract Length: The consultant is expected to start working in January 2021 for a period of approximately 9-12 days LOE, lasting through the end of February 2021.

How to Apply:

To lodge an application, please lodge CV via the following link: https://jobs.socha.net/msp-wash-expert-facilitator/.

Applications closes on the 8th January 2021

For any other queries please email us at: recruit@socha.net