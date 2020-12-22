Tuesday, December 22, 2020 – On Monday morning, the internet was awash with rumours that Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, had been airlifted to Germany over Covid-19 complications.

Some netizens claimed the aging COTU boss was first admitted at Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi, and then airlifted to a German hospital after his condition deteriorated.

But commenting on Twitter on Monday evening, Atwoli dismissed the claims and said he is a fit as the butcher’s dog.

“Avoid the propaganda circulating on social media platforms that I have been airlifted to Germany for treatment. I am in good and perfect health and busy executing my duties as entrusted by Kenyan and African workers,” Atwoli said.

He added that he had attended a National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Board of Trustees meeting.

Atwoli further alleged that the information had been peddled by a political group run by Communication and Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi.

