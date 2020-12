Monday, 07 December 2020 – A notorious lady, who is said to be part of a gang that steals from patrons in city restaurants, was caught on camera executing the evil mission in broad daylight.

A video that has emerged online shows the lady, who was in the company of a man believed to be her accomplice, dipping her hands into a handbag that belonged to a female patron before walking away.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST