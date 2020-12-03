Thursday, December 3, 2020 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, has hit out at Deputy President, William Ruto, for remaining undecided on whether or not to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

This is after the DP laid out a raft of demands yesterday that he wants incorporated in the BBI report before it is subjected to a referendum.

However, Waiguru dismissed Ruto’s demand, saying the BBI train has already left the station and there is no going back.

She accused the DP of trying so hard to stop the looming plebiscite by bringing unreasonable demands late in the day.

She told Ruto to accept humbly that the BBI train has left him and move on because no one, not even him will be able to stop the BBI referendum, which is also being supported by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

“The BBI train is unstoppable and those yes/no people should support and vote YES with us without conditions or simply vote NO.”

“Tukutane kwa ground.”

“To Central Kenya, well done.”

“This is our moment, let us seize the opportunity and vote YES,” Waiguru stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST