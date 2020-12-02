Wednesday, 02 December 2020 – Vocal MP-turned- presidential candidate, Bob Kyagulangi alias Bobi Wine, survived a second assassination attempt after rogue cops and military officers, who were working under the instructions of despot Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, shot at his convoy.

Bobi Wine was stopped by heavily armed cops and military officers on his way to Jinja for campaigns.

During the confrontation with the rogue law enforcers, a live bullet was fired and almost hit him.

Watch video.

