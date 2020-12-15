Tuesday, December 15, 2020 – Lunga Lunga MP, Khatib Mwashetani, on Tuesday wished the earth would open and swallow him after he was chased like a dog by angry Mswambeni constituency residents.

The MP, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, was in Msambweni to witness the by-election that came as a result of the death of Suleiman Dori early this year.

However, Mwashetani was caught by Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho bribing voters to vote in favour of the independent candidate, Faisal Bader.

Joho, who is supporting ODM candidate, Omar Boga, instructed his ‘boys’ to give Mwashetani a good beating for trying to compromise voters.

When Mwashetani realised his life was in danger, he ran like a dog and disappeared into a nearby thicket.

Here is the video of Mwashetani being chased by Msambweni residents.

