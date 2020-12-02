Wednesday, 02 December 2020– A middle-aged man was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife, which resulted in a physical fight.

A video shared online and which has sparked a lot of reactions shows the heavily built woman wrestling her husband to the ground after she overpowered him.

She then picked up a huge stick and started beating the man of the house like a toddler.

Their little kids, who were watching the ugly fight between their violent parents from a distance, took sides moments later and joined their mother in beating their dad.

Watch the dramatic video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST