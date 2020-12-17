Thursday, 17 December 2020 – Lugari Member of Parliament, Ayub Savula, caused drama in a plane last weekend after he abused and threatened passengers while drunk.

The drama started after the rogue MP started winking at a lady called Dorothy Oliech and a passenger who was seated next to her and when she warned him against the behaviour, he went mad.

Savula started threatening to shoot Dorothy and bragged that nothing would happen to him because he is rich.

A video that was shared online shows the rogue MP, who was drunk like a skunk, bragging that his son is a pilot and letting anyone who cared to listen that he is a millionaire.

Savula was arrested when the plane landed at JKIA.

He was later released.

Watch video of the rogue MP causing drama in the plane.

The Kenyan DAILY POST