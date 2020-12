Wednesday, 16 December 2020 – Faded socialite, Vera Sidika, is trying hard to make a comeback in the competitive showbiz industry by pulling crazy stunts on her Instagram page.

In this latest photo that the bootylicious socialite posted, she flaunted her bare derriere while enjoying the cool breeze in the ocean.

Thirsty men couldn’t help but flood her Instagram timeline with lustful comments.

Check out the juicy photo that has left men speaking in tongues.

The Kenyan DAILY POST