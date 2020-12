Tuesday, December 15, 2020 – A few years back, faded socialite, Vera Sidika, had a hot figure that used to give men across the globe sleepless nights.

Thirsty men would camp on her Instagram page to have a glimpse of her juicy photos, but as they say, the wall is merciless.

Vera recently turned 31 years, and she is aging fast.

She has also added a lot of weight, as evident in these latest photos that she shared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST