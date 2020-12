Thursday, 24 December 2020 – Faded city socialite, Vera Sidika, flew to Homa Bay County on Wednesday evening ahead of a Christmas party that she is expected to host at Vanity Lounge in Homa Bay town.

Upon landing at Homa Bay’s Kabunde airport, the bootylicious socialite left heads turning after she flaunted her big ‘nyash’ to anyone interested to see while entering a Prado.

Vera is expected to host an all-white Christmas party at the club on December 24th.

Here’s the video.

