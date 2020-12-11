Openings in Nairobi, Kenya

We currently have various vacancies with multiple clients:

1. Retail Branch Managers (4 positions) >> Ideally, we are looking for candidates that have worked in either retail or multi chain restaurants. Gross Pay 50,000- 60,000.

2. Business Development Manager in Real Estate. Gross Pay 150,000.

3. Software Engineer >> Candidate should have strong java dev skills, strong nodeJs dev skills, strong Laravel skills and payment integration skills and UI dev skills. Gross Pay 250,000.

Send your CV (in MS Word format) to jobs@genesisconsult.net with the subject title referring to the position applied for, whilst specifying your current compensation.

Kindly note that the advertised compensations are fixed.

No phone calls please.