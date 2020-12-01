Tuesday, December 1, 2020 – United States President-elect, Joe Biden, has made a telephone call to President Uhuru Kenyatta, where they discussed a wide range of issues affecting the two countries.

According to the President-elect’s media team, Biden made a call to Kenya’s president on Monday, since he was among the first Head of State, who congratulated him after he won the November 5th election.

“The president-elect offered his gratitude for President Kenyatta’s congratulations and expressed his appreciation for the strong and lasting ties between our two countries,” the Biden press team stated.

Biden also conveyed his interest in building on that partnership across a range of issues, including tackling the threat of climate change, supporting refugees and their host communities, and addressing challenges of regional security and instability.

The President-elect also took part in separate congratulatory calls with the leaders of Argentina, Costa Rica and with the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST