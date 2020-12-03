Thursday, 03 December 2020 – A video doing rounds on social media showing rogue cops breaking into ladies’ hostel and assaulting the students has angered Kenyans.

The video that was first shared by TV47 Kenya, shows anti-riot cops storming the hostel and forcing the students to sleep on the wet floor before whipping them mercilessly.

The rogue cops didn’t know that they were being recorded on CCTV cameras installed in the hostels.

The incident happened two days ago when students from the Institute of Technology in Voi went on the rampage demanding the school principal’s resignation.

