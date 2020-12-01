Tuesday, 01 December 2020 – Shakilla shot to fame recently after she listed some of the top Kenyan celebrities that she has slept with.

The clout chasing socialite then landed in trouble after footballer Victor Wanyama threatened to sue her for lying that he slept with her and paid her a whooping Ksh 700,000.

Wanyama put it clear that he has never met the young lady or communicated with her.

She was later forced to apologize to Wanyama after things turned ugly.

The 19-year-old socialite, who confessed that she sells her body to pay bills, is keeping men entertained on her Instagram page through juicy thirst traps that leave little for one’s imagination.

Check out the latest photo that she splashed online.

