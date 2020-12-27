Kenya Orient Life Assurance

Job Title: Unit Manager

Reports To: General Manager

Overall Responsibility: Acquisition of new business in Ordinarily and individual business, recruitment, training and retention of agents.

Conserve all existing business by exemplary service delivery including proposing new methods for enhanced market development and penetration, new product development and competitor analysis.

Person Specifications

Be a holder of a Bachelor’s degree in related field

Professional qualification in Insurance, Marketing and/or Actuarial (AIIK / ACII / CIM etc)

Have knowledge and relevant work experience of not less than Five (5) years with at least 3 years in leadership position

Must have a strong business development focus with proven track record of business turn around and people growth.

Key Performance Indicators

Attractive remuneration for the position with benefits criteria strictly on performance basis.

How to Apply:

If you meet the job requirements, kindly visit our website; CLICK HERE to submit your application on or before Thursday, December 31, 2020.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.