Sunday, December 6, 2020 – Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju and businessman, Chris Kirubi, are among hundreds of individuals whose appointments have been declared illegal.

This is after the High Court declared the hiring process of the parastatals staff, which was done in 2016, as illegal.

However, the three-judge bench consisting of Jessie Lesiit, Chacha Mwita, and Lucy Njuguna, declined to shift the mandate of the hiring process from the Head of State and Cabinet Secretaries to the Public Service Commission (PSC).

In 2016, Tuju was made the chairman of Lake Basin Development Authority while Kirubi was appointed as the board chairman of Brand Kenya, which is now defunct.

The appointments had been made on four separate dates in 2016; in March 11, June 10, June 24 and July 1.

In the ruling, the judges directed that future parastatal appointments be more competitive in that the jobs will be advertised and interviews carried out in public.

After the interviews, the President and Cabinet Secretaries make their appointments from the list of successful applicants presented.

Previously, the parastatal jobs were considered a means to reward loyalists by ruling governments in which appointments were not subject to scrutiny.

“The people told the Constitution of Kenya Review Commission that they want merit-based appointments and promotions to public offices,” ruled the judges.

Others whose appointments were declared illegal included former Youth Enterprise Development Fund Ronald Sumba, Former Chairman of Kenya Airports Authority Julius Karangi, former Agricultural Development Corporation Board chairman Bifwoli Wakoli and former Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation chairman Francis Kimemia.

