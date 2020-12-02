Wednesday, December 2, 2020 – The United Kingdom has become the first nation in the world to license a vaccine against Covid-19, paving the way for mass immunisation with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for those most at risk, from next week.

The vaccine has been authorised for emergency use by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Authority (MHRA), before decisions by the US and Europe.

The UK has already ordered 40 million doses – enough to vaccinate 20 million people, with two shots each.

Around 10million doses should be available soon, with the first doses arriving in the UK in the coming days.

It is the fastest ever vaccine to go from concept to reality, taking only 10 months to follow the same developmental steps that normally span a decade.

Kenya and the rest of the African countries, which are also battling the disease, are waiting for donations from the likes of Bill Gates and Jack Ma since they have stolen all the money set by their governments to fight COVID 19.

