Wednesday, December 30, 2020 – One of the key lieutenants of President Uhuru Kenyatta in the Mt Kenya region has dared Deputy President William Ruto to leave the Jubilee party.

Speaking on Tuesday, Kieni MP Kanini Kega said Ruto should resign for forming the United Democratic Alliance without notifying President Uhuru Kenyatta, who happens to be his boss.

Kega said that it is hypocritical of the DP to still enjoy the perks of his office which are granted under the Jubilee party while promoting the activities of another party through his allies.

He demanded that Ruto tenders his resignation so that he can direct his energies on his 2022 campaign machine.

While comparing political parties to religion, Kega said that while most Christians profess allegiance to one doctrine, the deputy president was posing as a Pentecostal in the morning and a Catholic in the afternoon.

The outspoken MP noted that while it is okay for politicians to re-align ahead of the 2022 showdown, the formation and promotion of a political party by Ruto’s allies was an indication that they had severed ties with Jubilee.

