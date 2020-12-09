Wednesday, December 9, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government has taken action after public backlash over the death of Dr. Stephen Mogusu.

Speaking yesterday, Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi disclosed that the state had contacted the doctor’s friends and family with the aim of providing aid.

She further noted that the state regretted the death of the young doctor and promised to take care of health workers.

“It’s actually heartbreaking.”

“We have seen the concerns in the media from the union members, we have talked to friends of the doctor who passed on.”

“We are well aware of the heartbreak that they are going through and we are in discussions to ensure that the family is able to get the aid they require but additionally that we are able to ensure that this isn’t a situation that recurs among other healthcare workers,” stated Mwangangi.

Mogusu, who died of Covid-19 on Monday, had expressed his frustration with the mismanagement in the health sector that has seen a section of doctors serve for nearly five months without a salary.

The youthful doctor had been serving in Machakos County under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) pilot programme which is run by the Ministry of Health.

His family stated that the late doctor had left an outstanding bill of Ksh400,000.

The family also asked the government to prioritise the protection and welfare of medics who are on the frontline in the fight against Covid-19.

Mwangangi also confirmed that the state was planning to take care of the health workers.

