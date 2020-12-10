Thursday, December 10, 2020 – The family of Dr. Stephen Mogusu, a young doctor who succumbed to COVID-19 at Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital on Monday, has said his body is yet to be released by the hospital over Sh 1 million bill.

In an interview with Reuters on Thursday, the family which was flanked by Kenya Medical Association (KMA), said the hospital is still holding the body despite being among the frontline doctors who were battling COVID-19 in Machakos County.

“The life and death of the young doctor summarizes all that is wrong with government engagement with doctors,” Simon Kigondu, secretary-general of KMA said.

On Tuesday, medics demanded that the government clears the bill and compensate Mogusu’s young family.

“KMPDU demands that the Ministry of Health take full responsibility for all outstanding medical bills and compensation to the family,” said KMPDU Secretary General Chibanzi Mwachonda.

Dr. Mwachonda reiterated the need for the government to protect frontline healthcare workers saying the union supports the strike action taken by the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) and the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN).

The Kenyan DAILY POST