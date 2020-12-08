Tuesday, December 8, 2020 – Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Eugen Wamalwa, has expressed his fears following the mass exodus from Nairobi.

This is after reports emerged that President Uhuru Kenyatta is considering locking down the country to prevent Nairobians from travelling upcountry with the virus.

Speaking yesterday, Wamalwa hinted that the Cabinet was considering approving the governors’ request to impose restrictions on movements during the December holidays.

“I agree with the governors that imposing a lockdown would be beneficial for everyone. It is a good move.”

“Relatives and families should discuss among themselves and opt to send funds to each other for celebrations through money transfer,” Wamalwa urged.

The CS further added that Covid-19 was devastating and had led to the death of politicians and renowned doctors.

The CS argued restrictions would curb the spread of the virus, especially to the elderly population that is domiciled in the rural areas.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Ministry of Health have not yet responded to the request made by governors, who lamented that Covid-19 would spread and cripple the health sector and economy if Kenyans in the cities were allowed to travel upcountry.

