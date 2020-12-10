Thursday, December 10, 2020 – Brookside Dairy has begun the process of paying out Ksh100 million in bonuses to farmers.

The firm which is headed by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s brother, Muhoho Kenyatta, paid the bonuses under a reward scheme to farmers who supply the company with raw milk countrywide.

The rewards target farmers’ groups which met agreed targets in supply volumes and raw milk quality parameters for deliveries made to the processor.

Brookside milk procurement and manufacturing director John Gethi encouraged farmers to register with the raw milk bonus scheme which was started in 2018.

“The payout is not only a demonstration of our commitment to partnership with our farmers but also a show of business resilience in an exceptionally difficult economic year.”

“The attribute of quality in our dairy products cannot be achieved without the involvement of our farmers in the production and supply of quality raw milk,” Gethi noted.

The program also plays a role in improving the farmers’ earnings from the dairy enterprise as it pays up to Ksh42 per litre of raw milk which is the highest in the industry.

“We are desirous of transforming dairy farming into a profitable agricultural enterprise for all farmers, especially smallholders who form the bulk of those supplying us with raw milk,” Muhoho stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST