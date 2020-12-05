Saturday, December 5, 2020 – Days after the dramatic impeachment of Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko, the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued him a new directive.

In a statement, Treasury CS Ukur Yatani directed Sonko to immediately release funds to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), something that the governor had refused and which led to his ouster.

Yatani stated that he had created a new legal framework that will allow and guide Sonko to transfer funds to rescue NMS from plight.

The agency is cash-starved and employees are yet to receive their salaries.

In September 2020, the CS had declined to authorise the transfer of funds as requested by NMS boss General Mohamed Badi.

Yatani, at the time, argued that there was no legal framework to facilitate such a transaction.

He added that the funds could only be released to the Nairobi County Government (NCCG) Revenue Fund Account, not to the NMS.

“The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to forward to you the framework and request you to ensure adherence to the requirements,” Yatani stated.

The war with NMS was reportedly one of the main reasons for Sonko’s impeachment.

The governor declined to sign the Ksh 37.5 billion county government’s budget which had allocated Ksh 27.1 billion to the NMS.

Yatani commented on the issue and urged Sonko to sign the budget as soon as possible.

The Kenyan DAILY POST