Thursday, December 10, 2020 – The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has now turned to herbal medicine in a desperate bid to get a cure for Covid-19.

This is even as countries around the globe rush to get the Covid-19 vaccine, with the United Kingdom having approved one vaccine with the rollout already underway.

A programme to spark innovation among herbal medicine specialists is in the works, with the focus being put on the pandemic.

Speaking during a forum with more than 200 herbalists in Kakamega yesterday, Sports and Heritage PS Josephta Mukobe, urged herbalists to use their skills to rescue their compatriots from dying of the virus.

“For long we have been ignorant of the assessment of traditional herbal medicine.”

“The process of finding the cure to Coronavirus should not be left to the Government alone,” she stated.

“The world is equally looking for a cure through herbal medicine,” she added, challenging the herbalists to work with the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI).

The sentiments were shared by Council of Governors Chair Wycliffe Oparanya, who urged the Government to support the herbal specialists through research and funding.

“Herbalists should come on board and help us solve the coronavirus scare.”

“Do not sit on your innovation.”

“Trees and animal products have been very helpful in the past,” read Oparanya’s speech, presented by his deputy, Philip Kutima.

At least 10 herbalists claimed, without evidence, they had remedies that could cure Covid-19 related complications.

This comes just as Kenya was left out from the first global report on Covid-19 vaccine trials.

The Kenyan DAILY POST