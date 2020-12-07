Monday, December 7, 2020 – Former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has leaked a circular that suggests that President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to take a one month holiday from December 15, 2020, to January 15, 2021.

The circular shared online, on Monday, was addressed to the staff at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informing them of the upcoming unavailability of the Head of State.

However, the circular says the President will only attend to emergencies.

Diplomats have been directed to make their emergency requests through the Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary.

Uhuru’s one month Christmas break comes at a time the country is facing a COVID-19 surge, a collapsing economy, and a high unemployment rate.

Economists have predicted that Kenya’s economy will shrink in 2021 due to over-borrowing witnessed by Uhuru‘s regime.

Here is the letter as shared by Itumbi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST