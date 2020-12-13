Sunday, December 13, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued direction on how the reopening of schools in January 2021 should be conducted.

Speaking during the Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi yesterday, Uhuru reiterated his commitment to the education of the students.

He warned Kenyan parents against failing to comply with the January school reopening directive and tasked the Ministry of Interior to enforce the directive.

“To guarantee that no child is left behind, I hereby direct and order as follows; That the Ministry of Interior shall, through all chiefs, account for all children within their jurisdictions.”

“I direct that the Ministry of Education shall receive reports from all primary and secondary schools, regardless of the system of education, (and) details of any child or children who have not reported back to school as directed,” he stated.

He also ordered the Ministry of Education to publicise the education policy on school reentry to facilitate the readmission for those who may not be able to report due to pregnancy.

This comes even as parents are still divided on the January reopening of schools, with many arguing that the Covid-19 pandemic has not been contained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST