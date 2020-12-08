Tuesday, December 8, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has rebuked Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko’s leadership just days after he was impeached by members of the county assembly.

Speaking to the youth at the Kenya ni Mimi launch in Bomas of Kenya yesterday, the president praised the Nairobi Metropolitan Services boss Mohammed Badi for his achievements since he took up critical functions from Sonko’s administration.

“The person you call super governor. I don’t know if that is meant to be an insult but Kenyans should look at the transformation that has taken place in Nairobi in just a period of eight months,” Uhuru stated.

He went ahead to praise the NMS, which he reported to be in the process of tarmacking 4,000 kilometres of road in Nairobi.

He added that the NMS had made improvements in solving the water crisis in informal settlements in the county.

“Residents of Nairobi especially in slums used to spend at least Ksh40 to buy two jerricans of water.”

“That is a huge amount.”

“We have dug boreholes and are getting water regularly and for free,” he added.

Uhuru lauded the military for their core values of efficiency, discipline, and integrity in the fulfillment of their national duties.

He noted that the military could extend its mandate to improve the socio-economic conditions of the republic.

Sonko was impeached last Thursday by 88 out of 122 MCAs over gross misconduct and abuse of office.

The Kenyan DAILY POST