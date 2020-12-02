Wednesday, December 2, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered the Ministry of Health to buy COVID -19 vaccines from China since they are cheap and readily available.

Speaking on Wednesday, Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, said after holding a COVID -19 emergency meeting with the President on Tuesday, the Head of State ordered the Ministry to hunt for vaccines in South Korea, India, Singapore and China.

“In this regard, Kemri will collaborate with researchers from other countries such as South Korea, India, Singapore and China,” Mutahi said.

The decision also welcomes the testing of a Chinese Covid-19 vaccine in Kenya.

In Africa, only Morocco and Egypt are testing a Chinese vaccine candidate.

Kagwe said the decision was made because the coronavirus situation in Kenya is worsening.

“Covid-19 seems to be making a comeback with a vengeance and for us in Kenya, the cases in the counties seem to be growing,” he said.

On Wednesday, 961 people tested positive for the virus, from a sample of 7,780 bringing the total number of positive cases since March 13 to 85,130.

The Kenyan DAILY POST