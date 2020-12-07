Monday, December 7, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has revealed why he is deploying military personnel to key civil service positions.

Speaking at the Kenya ni Mimi launch in Bomas of Kenya on Monday, Uhuru lauded the military for their core values of efficiency, discipline, and integrity in the fulfillment of their national duties.

Citing their core mandate as defending the sovereignty of the republic, the president noted that the military could extend their mandate to improve the socio-economic conditions of the republic.

In his second term, President Kenyatta has been positioning members of Kenya’s defense forces (KDF) in strategic projects of his administration.

Some of them include Former Chief of General staff Julius Karangi to the NSSF board, immediate former Chief of General staff Samson Mwathethe to the Kengen Board and General Mohammed Badi to the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS).

The president cited three key projects overseen by the military.

The premier project is the Kisumu port renovation.

He decried the poor advice given to him by the port officials.

He castigated the said officials for pushing for the sale of a marine vessel as scrap metal. The officials quoted exorbitant fees for the repair of the port.

The military rehabilitated the vessel for a fraction of the quoted cost, and today the cargo vessel has delivered more than 3.5 Million litres of fuel to Uganda.

In conjunction with NYS servicemen, the port was rehabilitated and is now fully functional.

The president also commented on the transformational work of General Badi and the Nairobi Metropolitan Services. The body is on track to tarmac 400 kilometers of road in the CBD.

Concurrently, NMS has dug 100 boreholes in the city, mainly in the low-income residential areas of the city.

He also spoke on the ongoing rehabilitation of the meter-gauge railway to Kisumu.

The project is spearheaded by the military and the National Youth Service.

The Kenyan DAILY POST