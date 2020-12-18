Friday, December 18, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent condolences to the family of Nyamira Governor, John Nyagarama, who succumbed to Covid 19 on Friday.

In his message, Uhuru described the deceased as a distinguished and true servant of the people whose contribution to the development of the tea sector in Kenya and service to the people of Nyamira County shall be dearly missed.

The Head of State said Nyagarama, 74, was an approachable and kind leader who carried out his duties with diligence.

“As a nation, death has robbed us of a gifted leader whose primary mission was to transform the lives of the residents of Nyamira through his County Government’s development initiatives.

“At the national level, we shall forever be grateful to Governor Nyagarama for his contribution to the growth of our country’s tea sector, where he worked for many years and left an impressive track record of success before joining active politics,” Uhuru said.

Orange Democratic Movement party leader, Raila Odinga, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and the Council of Governors chairperson, Wycliffe Oparanya, also conveyed their messages of condolence to the family.

The Kenyan DAILY POST