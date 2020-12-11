Friday, December 11, 2020 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta’s meeting with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate in Msambweni by-election, Omar Boga, is an indication that the Head of State has dumped the Jubilee Party for the Orange party.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Sudi, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, said the Uhuru meeting is also an indication that his heart is no longer in the Jubilee Party and wished him well in his new endeavour.

“Uhuru Kenyatta has been spotted with ODM candidate Omar Boga. This is now the second evidence that the President has defected to ODM. His heart is completely out of Jubilee. We stood firm with him during heydays and we wish him well in his new political formation. Bye-bye,” Sudi said.

Jubilee Party had earlier pulled out of the race in the handshake spirit, infuriating Ruto in the process, who said he had a different opinion.

After the ruling party decided not to field a candidate, the DP threw his weight behind an independent contestant, Feisal Abdallah Bader.

The DP’s allies, led by former senators Boni Khalwale, Hassan Omar and Johnson Muthama have been campaigning for him.

