Tuesday, December 29, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto may have ditched President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party.

This was revealed by the DP’s close allies who intimated that they left the ruling Jubilee Party a long time ago.

Speaking yesterday, Ruto’s confidants disclosed that the intended renaming of the Party for Development Reforms (PDR) to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is part of their game plan ahead of the polls.

“We left Jubilee a long time ago.”

“We now have a new vehicle,” an MP who is close to Ruto stated.

The Registrar of Political Parties on Monday gave notice of intention by the PDR to change its name to UDA, raising speculation that the DP camp was plotting to embrace the party as his vehicle for the election.

In the gazette notice published on Monday, the party also sought to change its symbol from a bull to a wheelbarrow with Kazi Ni Kazi as its slogan.

The wheelbarrow has been the face of the hustler nation empowerment programme headed by Ruto that has attracted a lot of criticism from supporters of the Building Bridges Initiative.

With the new symbol and the slogan, it is only a matter of time before Ruto makes the big announcement regarding his defection from Jubilee to UDA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST