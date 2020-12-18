Friday, December 18, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has lost popularity in Mt. Kenya.

This was revealed by Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, who alleged that Jubilee party losses in the just concluded by-elections prove that Kikuyus don’t listen anymore to Uhuru.

“Jubilee has lost grip of Mt Kenya completely.”

“People’s Empowerment Party (PEP) is the future,” Kuria, PEP’s party leader claimed.

Kuria, a member of the Jubilee Party, fielded candidates in the December 2020 by-elections held in Mt Kenya, challenging the party that got him elected to Parliament.

PEP’s candidate Esther Mwihaki was elected to the Murang’a County Assembly after winning the Gaturi Ward by-elections.

She trounced seven other candidates including Jubilee’s Rosemary Wakuthie.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa attributed Jubilee’s declining influence in Mt Kenya to an alleged poor leadership in the party.

“Jubilee lost grip when it was hijacked by a cabal that has no regard for anyone.”

“They made the party lose touch with the people as Jubilee is run like an exclusive private members club,” Ichung’wa remarked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST