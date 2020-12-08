Tuesday, December 8, 2020 – Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina, has warned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, to be careful because President Uhuru Kenyatta cannot be trusted.

Speaking yesterday, Ole Kina opened the Pandora’s Box on the March 2018 handshake between Uhuru and Raila, claiming the Head of State will betray the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader.

According to Ole Kina, Kikuyus can only be “rented” and can never be bought.

“In 2022, Kenyans should vote for ideas not money.”

“There is one guy who said you can rent a Kikuyu but you cannot buy them.”

“We are leasing them right now to support us and we are reciprocating on this Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) thing…but they will never ever support Raila Odinga,” Ole Kina opined.”

He warned Raila that he will be in for a rude shock in 2022, saying Kikuyus are not honest people going by historical elections in the country.

“In everything they do, these people (Kikuyus) are not honest…it’s rather unfortunate…If they were to support Raila then they would have solved this issue of Kedong ranch which we believe is our ancestral land taken away from us.”

“We have spoken with Raila who has communicated the message to Uhuru but they will never agree to let it go,” Ole Kina argued.

While dismissing Deputy President William Ruto’s forays in Mt. Kenya, renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, told him that he can only rent Kikuyus for some time but can never buy them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST