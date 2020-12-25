Friday, December 25, 2020 – Renowned political analyst, Prof. Herman Manyora, has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to expect President Uhuru Kenyatta to endorse him as his successor in 2022.

Uhuru, who is in his second and final term in office is expected to retire in 2022 after a 10-year dismal performance.

In his weekly YouTube Channel show, Prof. Herman Manyora said Kenyatta will pick former Presidential aspirant, Peter Kenneth, as his successor and Raila should realise that he is being fattened like a pig for slaughter.

For the last two years, Raila, who is also Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, has been working with President Uhuru Kenyatta with the hope that the Head of State will endorse his presidential bid.

Most allies of Raila Odinga have been going around the country shouting that Raila has the support of the ‘System’ and he will automatically clinch the top seat in 2022.

The ‘System’ is a group of Rich and Influential powerful men and women, some in the Government and not.

The Kenyan DAILY POST