Thursday December 31, 2020 – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has surprised his buddy, President Uhuru Kenyatta, after he decided to go it alone in the upcoming Nairobi gubernatorial by-election.

This is even as it was rumored that he may support a ‘handshake’ candidate for the Nairobi seat.

KANU unveiled the star of the KTN reality show Madam President, Betty Adera, as the party’s aspirant in the upcoming Nairobi gubernatorial by-election slotted for February 18, 2021.

The reigning Ms President Nairobi was unveiled by the party during a conference held by the party’s leadership yesterday.

Adera is expected to face off against several other contestants especially a Jubilee candidate after the ODM party pulled out of the race to back Jubilee’s candidate.

KANU already has a coalition agreement with Jubilee and was widely expected to follow in ODM’s footsteps in supporting the ruling coalition’s candidate.

Adera is a multi-award-winning humanitarian both locally and internationally, for her contribution to society on a global scale.

She is a public health specialist by profession, specializing in public health policy and financing and she is currently pursuing her doctoral studies in the same field.

In her remarks, Adera pledged to work with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) in delivering service for the people of Nairobi.

“I will endeavor to work very closely with the leadership of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to build wealth creation and security through homeownership for Nairobians,” Adera stated.

She assured quality and affordable healthcare for all, especially women in the county.

Adera assured support for the empowerment of young mothers in the county and will ensure they are educated.

The party further expressed their gratitude to ODM leader Raila Odinga for pulling out of the race to allow Jubilee to determine the county’s leadership.

