Tuesday, December 15, 2020 – Nominated MP, Maina Kamanda, has let the cat out of the bag after he revealed details of a crucial meeting between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Monday, Maina, who is a former Starehe MP, said Uhuru has told Mt Kenya leaders to start preparing for Raila Odinga’s presidency in 2022.

Uhuru reportedly told Maina and National Assembly Deputy Majority Whip, Maoka Maore, to whip Mt Kenya region to toe the line and back Raila.

“We have told our people we are going to support Raila because this country will be safe in his hands,” Kamanda said

Maore on his part told the local daily that Mt Kenya was warming up to Raila and it was not if but when a major declaration will be made.

“What is certain is that we are supporting ODM leader Raila Odinga because that is where the handshake is taking us. We shall talk to our people directly and tell them who the real enemy is – it is not Raila,” Maoka, who is also Igembe North MP stated.

