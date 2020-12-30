Wednesday, December 30, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has once again addressed the cost of the BBI referendum, insisting that it is nothing to the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during an interview, Raila said that the required amount to see the referendum through is peanuts to the government.

“The cost for doing things like a referendum, even an election are actually peanuts to the government,” he said.

The ODM leader noted that the cost of printing a ballot paper in other countries costs less than a dollar, while Kenya spends up to 7 dollars printing a ballot, which is part of the reason he’s calling for reforms in the electoral body (IEBC).

Raila remained optimistic Kenyans will make the right choice when the time comes.

He noted that if they reject the BBI changes, they will have their reasons for doing it and that he will not complain about it but will accept the verdict and move on.

The Kenyan DAILY POST