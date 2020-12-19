Saturday, December 19, 2020 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, of engineering his impeachment.

On Thursday, the Senate upheld the impeachment of Sonko, sending him home over what they termed as corruption and gross misconduct.

Speaking after his impeachment, Sonko said the senators were paid Sh2 million each to impeach him.

“Some of my former colleagues in the Senate had to sacrifice me coz (sic) of the party political pressure from their party bosses who personally called them one by one to impeach me,” Sonko claimed in a post on his Facebook page, hours after his removal from office.

“During the voting exercise Sh 2 Million was offered by the state for Christmas so that the law can be breached,” Sonko added.

Sonko posted a video of himself driving, indicating that he has left the office and no longer enjoys the trappings of power that come with the governor’s office.

Swearing-in of Nairobi Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura to take over in an acting capacity for 60 days failed to happen on Friday due to technicalities.

The event is now scheduled for early next week.

