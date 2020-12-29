Tuesday, December 29, 2020 – Firebrand exiled lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has secured a direct party ticket to run for Nairobi governorship in the upcoming by-election.

In a statement yesterday, The Thirdway Alliance Party endorsed the Canada-based activist as its candidate in the by-election that was occasioned by the impeachment of Mike Sonko.

The party hailed Miguna Miguna as a visionary leader capable of steering Nairobi City County.

“Another opportunity for the great people of Nairobi County to reclaim their capital has manifested itself in the forthcoming gubernatorial by-election.”

“Nairobi deserves leadership devoid of ineptitude, unbridled lust, and gluttony for public resources which has defined it for the last 8 years,” the statement by the party read in part.

“Dr. “General” Miguna Miguna a Kenyan citizen by birth – ID. 2790598- who has sacrificed and worked for this great nation is the answer to this bankrupt leadership which has deprived hardworking people of Nairobi the most basic of services and dignity,” it adds.

The party assured residents of Nairobi that Miguna would offer integrity, visionary and transformative leadership, and development for all, along with a fight to eliminate corruption from the county.

“It is therefore with great honour for Thirdway Alliance Kenya to unveil Dr. Miguna Miguna as its candidate for this by-election,” the party announced.

“Thirdway Alliance Kenya and Dr. Miguna share a common belief that Nairobi, and indeed the Republic of Kenya, can no longer be entrusted in the hands of a corrosive cartel of plunderers and a criminal enterprise.”

“It is time to drain this swamp of bad leadership and dismantle this rogue cartel haemorrhaging Nairobi,” the party stated.

Miguna took to his social media to confirm the nomination urging Nairobians to back his bid.

“Yes, it is true. The march for Nairobi’s liberation is on. I strongly urge all patriots to mobilise. Viva!” Miguna stated.

The party further urged that court orders be obeyed with regard to the self-declared general’s Kenyan citizenship.

More than ten court orders have reversed Interior CS Fred Matiang’i’s purported revocation of Miguna’s Kenyan citizenship and ordered the government to facilitate the lawyer’s unconditional return to Kenya. The orders have, however, not been implemented.

Thirdway Alliance Party Secretary-General Fredric Okango revealed that Miguna had accepted the nomination to be the party’s flag bearer in Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST