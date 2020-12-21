Monday, December 21, 2020 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has begun the plans to bring President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga down by any means necessary after engineering his impeachment last Thursday.

This is after he started campaigning for Deputy President William Ruto’s candidate for Nairobi governor in the yet to be announced by-election.

Sources indicate that Sonko is rallying up his support base to back an opposition candidate, especially one that will be fronted by Deputy President William Ruto.

Sonko started his campaigns in Starehe Constituency yesterday and said that he will tour over 15 other constituencies to rally his base behind Ruto’s candidate.

He also initiated a food drive to help families during the Christmas festivity.

“We are strong and we are ready for the by-election,” Sonko stated in videos posted on his social media pages.

Former Starehe MP, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, confirmed that she would vie on any seat that DP Ruto will front her.

It is not yet clear whether Ruto will support her to run under the Jubilee ticket as Kenyatta and ODM are preparing to front a joint candidate.

“I work with Ruto, so I will vie with the Hustler Nation team.”

“We work with what wananchi say.”

“The people have decided it’s me and it is up to them to decide the ticket I will use,” Wanjiru said.

