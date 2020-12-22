Tuesday, December 22, 2020 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has moved to court to block the upcoming by-election to replace him as Nairobi governor after his unceremonious ouster.

The embattled Sonko filed a petition against the Senate yesterday for upholding his impeachment and is seeking to obtain a court order stopping the by-election in Nairobi.

Sonko, who was ousted on charges of gross misconduct, violation of the constitution, crimes under national law, and abuse of office, appears to have not lost hope and is determined to fight the decision by the Senate.

This comes even as Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura took over the reins in Nairobi as acting governor and will remain on the seat for 60 days before a by-election is conducted.

Mutura is expected to work closely with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to offer services to the residents of Nairobi.

During the ceremony, which was conducted under heavy police presence, Mutura assured Kenyans that he was ready to commit to his work in serving the people of Nairobi.

“You have elected me to various positions in the city, and I have never failed you. This will not be the first time,” Mutura assured.

He promised to end the budget crisis in the county so that service delivery is realised.

The Nairobi Governor by-election will be held early next year, around February 15, 2021, which will be within 60 days of the Senate impeachment vote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST