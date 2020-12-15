Home Editorial Ugandan Communication Authority writes to Google to shut down several YouTube accounts... Ugandan Communication Authority writes to Google to shut down several YouTube accounts supporting BOBI WINE’s agenda – MUSEVENI is scared. December 15, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Caught on camera: Was this Toyota Fielder driver trying to commit suicide along a busy road? (VIDEO) UHURU’s Government is so broke that it cannot provide transport for police officers while in the line of duty (PHOTO) What’s wrong with Kenyan matatu drivers? (SEE PHOTO) PHOTOs: This rogue police officer was caught on camera forcing himself into someone’s car Here is list of names to avoid this festive season or else, you will be crying in January Dramatic scenes as rogue Nairobi auctioneers destroy a new BMW while repossessing it (VIDEO) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow